Statistieken van het Europese voetbal

Video

‘Deze kus in B&B Vol liefde zag niemand aankomen!’

Het was dé kijkcijferhit van deze zomer: B&B Vol liefde. In het programma werden zes excentrieke bed en breakfast-eigenaren gevolgd in hun ultieme zoektocht naar een partner. Eva van Riet en Karlijn Bernoster blikken terug op de verrassende slotaflevering.