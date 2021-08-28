Statistieken van het Europese voetbal
Virgil van Dijk is weer helemaal terug bij Liverpool na zijn knieblessure.
Ⓒ HH/ANP
Dit weekeinde wordt er weer volop gevoetbald op de Europese velden.
Premier League
- Manchester City - Arsenal 5-0
- Aston Villa - Brentford 1-1
- Brighton & Hove Albion - Everton 0-2
- Newcastle United - Southampton 2-2
- Norwich City - Leicester City 1-2
- West Ham United - Crystal Palace 2-2
- Liverpool - Chelsea 1-1
Bundesliga
- Arminia Bielefeld - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1
- Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 1-4
- FC Köln - Bochum 2-1
- FSV Mainz - Greuther Fuerth 3-0
- VfB Stuttgart - Freiburg 2-3
- Bayern München - Hertha BSC 5-0
Real Madrid-spelers Karim Benzema en Gareth Bale.
Ⓒ HH/ANP
La Liga
- Celta de Vigo - Athletic Bilbao 0-1
- Elche - Sevilla 1-1
- Real Sociedad - Levante 1-0
- Real Betis - Real Madrid 0-1
Ligue 1
- OGC Nice - Bordeaux 4-0
- Marseille - Saint-Etienne 3-1
Serie A
- Atalanta - Bologna 1-1
- Lazio Roma - Spezia 6-1
- Fiorentina - Torino
- Juventus - Empoli
