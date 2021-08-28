De krantVideoPodcastPuzzelsweather widget icon 15 °CKlantenservice
Sport/Voetbal
Voetbal

Statistieken van het Europese voetbal

Door onze Telesportredactie

 in VOETBAL
Virgil van Dijk is weer helemaal terug bij Liverpool na zijn knieblessure.

Virgil van Dijk is weer helemaal terug bij Liverpool na zijn knieblessure.

Ⓒ HH/ANP

Dit weekeinde wordt er weer volop gevoetbald op de Europese velden.

Virgil van Dijk is weer helemaal terug bij Liverpool na zijn knieblessure.

Virgil van Dijk is weer helemaal terug bij Liverpool na zijn knieblessure.

Ⓒ HH/ANP

Premier League

  • Manchester City - Arsenal 5-0
  • Aston Villa - Brentford 1-1
  • Brighton & Hove Albion - Everton 0-2
  • Newcastle United - Southampton 2-2
  • Norwich City - Leicester City 1-2
  • West Ham United - Crystal Palace 2-2
  • Liverpool - Chelsea 1-1

Bekijk ook:

'Liverpool mét Virgil van Dijk een heel ander elftal dan zónder'

Volg alle duels in de Premier League via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken.

Bekijk ook:

’Liverpool mét Virgil van Dijk een heel ander elftal dan zónder’

Bekijk ook:

Liverpool niet langs Chelsea, Virgil van Dijk speelt hele wedstrijd

Bundesliga

  • Arminia Bielefeld - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1
  • Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 1-4
  • FC Köln - Bochum 2-1
  • FSV Mainz - Greuther Fuerth 3-0
  • VfB Stuttgart - Freiburg 2-3
  • Bayern München - Hertha BSC 5-0

Volg alle duels in de Bundesliga via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken.

Bekijk ook:

Bundesliga: Bayern laat Hertha BSC kansloos, hattrick Lewandowski

Bekijk ook:

Ajax-opponent Borussia Dortmund dankt fenomeen Erling Braut Haaland
Real Madrid-spelers Karim Benzema en Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid-spelers Karim Benzema en Gareth Bale.

Ⓒ HH/ANP

La Liga

  • Celta de Vigo - Athletic Bilbao 0-1
  • Elche - Sevilla 1-1
  • Real Sociedad - Levante 1-0
  • Real Betis - Real Madrid 0-1

Volg alle duels in La Liga via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken.

Ligue 1

  • OGC Nice - Bordeaux 4-0
  • Marseille - Saint-Etienne 3-1

Volg alle duels in de Ligue 1 via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken.

Serie A

  • Atalanta - Bologna 1-1
  • Lazio Roma - Spezia 6-1
  • Fiorentina - Torino
  • Juventus - Empoli

Volg alle duels in de Serie A via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken.

Bekijk ook:

Serie A: Ciro Immobile passeert Jeroen Zoet drie keer, Juve onderuit zonder Ronaldo

Bekijk ook:

Denzel Dumfries ziet Internazionale winnen dankzij droomdebuut Joaquin Correa

