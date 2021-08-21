Ook het FC Barcelona van Ronald Koeman komt zaterdag in actie
Live: volg het buitenlandse voetbal op de voet
Mis niets van het buitenlandse voetbal. Via Telesport kunt u alle duels in de grootste Europese competities op de voet volgen. Hieronder volgt een overzicht van alle wedstrijden.
Virgil van Dijk namens Liverpool tijdens het competitieduel met Norwich.
Ⓒ HH/ANP
Premier League
- Liverpool - Burnley 2-0
- 16.00 uur: Aston Villa - Newcastle United
- 16.00 uur: Crystal Palace - Brentford
- 16.00 uur: Leeds United - Everton
- 16.00 uur: Manchester City - Norwich City
- 18.30 uur: Brighton & Hove Albion - Watford
Volg alle duels in de Premier League via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Premier League.
Donyell Malen zet een dribbel in namens zijn nieuwe club Borussia Dortmund.
Ⓒ ProShots
Bundesliga
- Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Augsburg 0-0
- SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund 2-1
- Hertha BSC - VfL Wolfsburg 1-2
- VfL Bochum - FSV Mainz 05 2-0
- Greuther Fürth - Arminia Bielefeld 1-1
- 18.30 uur: Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach
Volg alle duels in de Bundesliga via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Bundesliga.
Memphis Depay in het shirt van FC Barcelona.
Ⓒ HH/ANP
La Liga
- 17.00 uur: Deportivo Alaves - Real Mallorca
- 19.30 uur: Granada - Valencia
- 19.30 uur: Espanyol - Villarreal
- 22.00 uur: Athletic Club - Barcelona
Volg alle duels in La Liga via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in La Liga.
Myron Boadu op snelheid tijdens zijn eerste competitieduel voor AS Monaco.
Ⓒ ProShots
Ligue 1
- 17.00 uur: AS Monaco - RC Lens
- 21.00 uur: Saint-Étienne - OSC Lille
Volg alle duels in de Ligue 1 via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Ligue 1.
Stefan de Vrij kroonde zich vorig seizoen met Internazionale tot kampioen van Italië.
Ⓒ ProShots
Serie A
- 18.30 uur: Hellas Verona - Sassuolo
- 18.30 uur: Internazionale - Genoa
- 20.45 uur: Empoli - Lazio
- 20.45 uur: Torino - Atalanta
Volg alle duels in de Serie A via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Serie A.
