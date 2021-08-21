Live: volg het buitenlandse voetbal op de voet

Virgil van Dijk namens Liverpool tijdens het competitieduel met Norwich. Ⓒ HH/ANP

Premier League

Liverpool - Burnley 2-0

16.00 uur: Aston Villa - Newcastle United

16.00 uur: Crystal Palace - Brentford

16.00 uur: Leeds United - Everton

16.00 uur: Manchester City - Norwich City

18.30 uur: Brighton & Hove Albion - Watford

Donyell Malen zet een dribbel in namens zijn nieuwe club Borussia Dortmund. Ⓒ ProShots

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Augsburg 0-0

SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund 2-1

Hertha BSC - VfL Wolfsburg 1-2

VfL Bochum - FSV Mainz 05 2-0

Greuther Fürth - Arminia Bielefeld 1-1

18.30 uur: Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Memphis Depay in het shirt van FC Barcelona. Ⓒ HH/ANP

La Liga

17.00 uur: Deportivo Alaves - Real Mallorca

19.30 uur: Granada - Valencia

19.30 uur: Espanyol - Villarreal

22.00 uur: Athletic Club - Barcelona

Myron Boadu op snelheid tijdens zijn eerste competitieduel voor AS Monaco. Ⓒ ProShots

Ligue 1

17.00 uur: AS Monaco - RC Lens

21.00 uur: Saint-Étienne - OSC Lille

Stefan de Vrij kroonde zich vorig seizoen met Internazionale tot kampioen van Italië. Ⓒ ProShots

Serie A

18.30 uur: Hellas Verona - Sassuolo

18.30 uur: Internazionale - Genoa

20.45 uur: Empoli - Lazio

20.45 uur: Torino - Atalanta

