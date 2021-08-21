De krantVideoPodcastPuzzelsweather widget icon 23 °CKlantenservice
Sport/Voetbal
743193867
Voetbal

Ook het FC Barcelona van Ronald Koeman komt zaterdag in actie

Live: volg het buitenlandse voetbal op de voet

Door  onze Telesportredactie

 in VOETBAL
Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen

Ⓒ REUTERS

Mis niets van het buitenlandse voetbal. Via Telesport kunt u alle duels in de grootste Europese competities op de voet volgen. Hieronder volgt een overzicht van alle wedstrijden.

Donyell Malen

Donyell Malen

Ⓒ REUTERS

Virgil van Dijk namens Liverpool tijdens het competitieduel met Norwich.

Virgil van Dijk namens Liverpool tijdens het competitieduel met Norwich.

Ⓒ HH/ANP

Premier League

  • Liverpool - Burnley 2-0
  • 16.00 uur: Aston Villa - Newcastle United
  • 16.00 uur: Crystal Palace - Brentford
  • 16.00 uur: Leeds United - Everton
  • 16.00 uur: Manchester City - Norwich City
  • 18.30 uur: Brighton & Hove Albion - Watford

Volg alle duels in de Premier League via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Premier League.

Donyell Malen zet een dribbel in namens zijn nieuwe club Borussia Dortmund.

Donyell Malen zet een dribbel in namens zijn nieuwe club Borussia Dortmund.

Ⓒ ProShots

Bundesliga

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Augsburg 0-0
  • SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund 2-1
  • Hertha BSC - VfL Wolfsburg 1-2
  • VfL Bochum - FSV Mainz 05 2-0
  • Greuther Fürth - Arminia Bielefeld 1-1
  • 18.30 uur: Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Volg alle duels in de Bundesliga via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Bundesliga.

Memphis Depay in het shirt van FC Barcelona.

Memphis Depay in het shirt van FC Barcelona.

Ⓒ HH/ANP

La Liga

  • 17.00 uur: Deportivo Alaves - Real Mallorca
  • 19.30 uur: Granada - Valencia
  • 19.30 uur: Espanyol - Villarreal
  • 22.00 uur: Athletic Club - Barcelona

Volg alle duels in La Liga via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in La Liga.

Myron Boadu op snelheid tijdens zijn eerste competitieduel voor AS Monaco.

Myron Boadu op snelheid tijdens zijn eerste competitieduel voor AS Monaco.

Ⓒ ProShots

Ligue 1

  • 17.00 uur: AS Monaco - RC Lens
  • 21.00 uur: Saint-Étienne - OSC Lille

Volg alle duels in de Ligue 1 via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Ligue 1.

Stefan de Vrij kroonde zich vorig seizoen met Internazionale tot kampioen van Italië.

Stefan de Vrij kroonde zich vorig seizoen met Internazionale tot kampioen van Italië.

Ⓒ ProShots

Serie A

  • 18.30 uur: Hellas Verona - Sassuolo
  • 18.30 uur: Internazionale - Genoa
  • 20.45 uur: Empoli - Lazio
  • 20.45 uur: Torino - Atalanta

Volg alle duels in de Serie A via ons scorebord met de doelpuntenmakers, tussenstanden en uitgebreide statistieken. Bekijk hier de stand in de Serie A.

Bekijk ook:

Programma Eredivisie: PSV ontvangt Cambuur, Ajax en Feyenoord zondag in actie

Bekijk meer van

POPULAIRE VIDEO'S

Gerelateerde artikelen

Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

Dallas Dekbedovertrekset

Hotelkwaliteit
Ademend en vochtregulerend
Strijkvrij
Extra lang uiteinde
€ 12.95€ 99.95

Bekijk nu

Luxe Paviljoen

€ 225€ 799

2-Pack FlinQ Solar Lamp

€ 19.99€ 45.95

10-Pack Mario Russo Boxers

€ 27.5€ 59.99
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop
Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

Dallas Dekbedovertrekset

Hotelkwaliteit
Ademend en vochtregulerend
Strijkvrij
Extra lang uiteinde
€ 12.95€ 99.95

Bekijk nu

Luxe Paviljoen

€ 225€ 799

2-Pack FlinQ Solar Lamp

€ 19.99€ 45.95

10-Pack Mario Russo Boxers

€ 27.5€ 59.99
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop