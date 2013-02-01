Exclusief iTunes top 10
Door Myrthe van der Wolf
De Telegraaf brengt elke week EXCLUSIEF de iTunes top 10. Bekijk hier welke tracks en albums het meest populair zijn in Nederland.
DEZE WEEK
Week: 25 January 2013 - 31 January 2013Tracks1 will.i.am; Scream & Shout (feat. Britney Spears)2 P!nk; Just Give Me a Reason3 Racoon; Oceaan4 Pulcino Pio; Het Kuikentje Piep5 Passenger; Let Her Go6 Wildstylez; Year of Summer7 Matt Simons; With You8 Tom Odell; Another Love9 Showtek,Justin Prime; Cannonball10 Bruno Mars; When I Was Your ManAlbums1 Justin Bieber; Believe Acoustic2 Sandra van Nieuwland; And More3 André Hazes; Alle 40 Goed4 Various Artists; 538 Hitzone - Best of 20125 P!nk; The Truth About Love6 Fleetwood Mac; Rumours7 Fleetwood Mac; Fleetwood Mac: Greatest Hits8 Mister and Mississippi; Mister and Mississippi9 Bruno Mars; Unorthodox Jukebox10 David Guetta; Nothing But the Beat Ultimate