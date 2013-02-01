Exclusief iTunes top 10

De krantDealsService
Door Myrthe van der Wolf

De Telegraaf brengt elke week EXCLUSIEF de iTunes top 10. Bekijk hier welke tracks en albums het meest populair zijn in Nederland.

Week: 25 January 2013 - 31 January 2013Tracks1          will.i.am; Scream & Shout (feat. Britney Spears)2          P!nk; Just Give Me a Reason3          Racoon; Oceaan4          Pulcino Pio; Het Kuikentje Piep5          Passenger; Let Her Go6          Wildstylez; Year of Summer7          Matt Simons; With You8          Tom Odell; Another Love9          Showtek,Justin Prime; Cannonball10        Bruno Mars; When I Was Your ManAlbums1          Justin Bieber; Believe Acoustic2          Sandra van Nieuwland; And More3          André Hazes; Alle 40 Goed4          Various Artists; 538 Hitzone - Best of 20125          P!nk; The Truth About Love6          Fleetwood Mac; Rumours7          Fleetwood Mac; Fleetwood Mac: Greatest Hits8          Mister and Mississippi; Mister and Mississippi9          Bruno Mars; Unorthodox Jukebox10        David Guetta; Nothing But the Beat Ultimate

 

