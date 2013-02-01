Exclusief iTunes top 10

DEZE WEEK

Week: 25 January 2013 - 31 January 2013Tracks1 will.i.am; Scream & Shout (feat. Britney Spears)2 P!nk; Just Give Me a Reason3 Racoon; Oceaan4 Pulcino Pio; Het Kuikentje Piep5 Passenger; Let Her Go6 Wildstylez; Year of Summer7 Matt Simons; With You8 Tom Odell; Another Love9 Showtek,Justin Prime; Cannonball10 Bruno Mars; When I Was Your ManAlbums1 Justin Bieber; Believe Acoustic2 Sandra van Nieuwland; And More3 André Hazes; Alle 40 Goed4 Various Artists; 538 Hitzone - Best of 20125 P!nk; The Truth About Love6 Fleetwood Mac; Rumours7 Fleetwood Mac; Fleetwood Mac: Greatest Hits8 Mister and Mississippi; Mister and Mississippi9 Bruno Mars; Unorthodox Jukebox10 David Guetta; Nothing But the Beat Ultimate