Hottest Parties met Oud&Nieuw

Maandag 31 december

Name: Wooland

Locatie: Jimmy Woo, Amsterdam Time: 22:00 – 05:00 Entrance: € 55,- Line up: O.a. ISSY, Mitchell Niemeyer, Jaziah, Leroy Rey, Youri Alexander, Aiscream, Alain Kuipers, Tjoller Djo

Name: Pure Pressure NYE – Wayne Wonder

Locatie: The Matrixx, Nijmegen Time: 00:30 – 06:00 Entrance: € 29.50,- Line up: Dj Irwan, Styles, Wayne Wonder, Prime, Menace

Name: Goodfellas NYE

Locatie: Bermuda, Eindhoven Time: 00:30 – 07:00 Entrance: € 35,- Line up: Vato Gonzalez, Billy the Kit, Kenneth G, Mc Tjen, Kriss- One, Sandro Silva

Name: Oud & Nieuw Spijkenisse

Locatie: Y-land, Spijkenisse Time: 21:00 – 07:00 Entrance: € 15,- Line up: Dj Dyna, Fasta, Des Santos, Ssential, Bangerbros

Name: Secret Affair

Locatie: The Sand, Amsterdam Time: 22:00 – 05:00 Entrance: € 39.5,- Line up: Brothers in the Booth, Gregor Salto, Benny Rodrigues, Issy, Lucien Foort, Baggi Begovic

Name: Tik Tak New Years Eve

Locatie: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam Time: 22:00 – 07:00 Entrance: €60,- Line up: The Flexican, Real El Canario, Michael Mendoza, Jaziah, The Partysquad, Yellow Claw, Kenneth G

Name: Sowieso!

Locatie: TMG Partycentrum, Almere Time: 22:00 – 06:00 Entrance: €27.5,- Line up: The Partysquad, Phalerieau, Yellow Claw, Alvaro, Dimitri Nikita

Name: Rocstarz – NYE 2012

Locatie: Eclipse, Rotterdam Time: 23:00 – 07:00 Entrance: €35,- Line up: Gregor Salto, Benny Rodrigues, Dj Volkan, Rocwell S, Silence, Rocco Santos, Prako, Tom Teknik

Name: Apenkooi

Locatie: Westerunie, AmsterdamTime: 22:00 – 05:00 Entrance: €49.5,- Line up: The Flexican, Tettero, Dr. Lektroluv, Henzel & Disco Nova, Olivier Weiter, MC Sef, Boemklatsch

Name: Hed Kandi

Locatie: Amsterdam Convention Factory, Amsterdam Time: 22:00 – 06:00 Entrance: €37.5,- Line up: International Hed Kandi Residents, Live Musicians Extravaganza

Name: Brainwash NYE

Locatie: Escape, Amsterdam Time: 21:00 – 06:00 Entrance: €60,- Line up: Raymundo, Gabriel & Castellon, Rob Boskamp, Wurtz, Vika Kova, Saxy Mr. S, Marcella, Phonic Funk