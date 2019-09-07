De krantVideoPodcastweather widget icon 16 °CKlantenservice
Dancing with the Stars

Bibian Mentel straalt in rolstoel

Door Daphne van Rossum

Vanavond is Bibian Mentel na een ingrijpende operatie te zien in Dancing with the Stars. De rolstoel waarin ze danst was voor de voormalige snowboardkampioen nog niet in het vizier toen ze ‘ja’ zei tegen het programma.

Bibian Mentel met danspartner Joost Findhammer tijdens Dancing With the Stars 2019.

Bibian Mentel met danspartner Joost Findhammer tijdens Dancing With the Stars 2019.

Ⓒ Hollandse Hoogte / Patrick Harderwijk

