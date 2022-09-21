’EU in zee met weer een oorlogszuchtige dictator’

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a signing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union on Monday signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy, which will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by 2027. (Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan/Handout via Xinhua)

Ⓒ ANP / Xinhua News Agency