De krantVideoPodcastPuzzelsweather widget icon 7 °CKlantenservice
Wat U Zegt/De Kwestie
431024625
De Kwestie

Premium

Het beste van De Telegraaf

OPINIE Deskundigen internationale betrekkingen

’EU in zee met weer een oorlogszuchtige dictator’

 in DE KWESTIE
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a signing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union on Monday signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy, which will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by 2027. (Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan/Handout via Xinhua)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a signing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union on Monday signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy, which will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by 2027. (Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan/Handout via Xinhua)

Ⓒ ANP / Xinhua News Agency

Amper twee maanden na het gasakkoord tussen Europa en Azerbeidzjan heeft de nieuwe energiepartner opnieuw buurland Armenië aangevallen. Net als de rest van de wereld kijkt de EU toe bij de dodelijke agressie. Geopolitiek-experts vinden dat Brussel de deal moet terugdraaien.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a signing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union on Monday signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy, which will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by 2027. (Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan/Handout via Xinhua)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a signing ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union on Monday signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy, which will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by 2027. (Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan/Handout via Xinhua)

Ⓒ ANP / Xinhua News Agency

Bekijk meer van

HET BESTE VAN DE TELEGRAAF

Gerelateerde artikelen

Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

Travelin' Water- en Winddichte Jas

Waterafstotend & Ademend
Zachte voering
Met binnenzak en steekzakken
Keuze uit jas damesjas Silya of herenjas Soren
€ 79.99€ 189.95

Bekijk nu

Ten Cate Donzen 4-Seizoenendekbed

€ 144.99€ 1249.95

Luxe Sjaal Pashmina en Wol

€ 14.99€ 39.99

1+1 Gratis Smartwares Rookmelder

€ 19.99€ 59.95
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop
Veilig betalen
14 dagen bedenktijd
webshop logo

Travelin' Water- en Winddichte Jas

Waterafstotend & Ademend
Zachte voering
Met binnenzak en steekzakken
Keuze uit jas damesjas Silya of herenjas Soren
€ 79.99€ 189.95

Bekijk nu

Ten Cate Donzen 4-Seizoenendekbed

€ 144.99€ 1249.95

Luxe Sjaal Pashmina en Wol

€ 14.99€ 39.99

1+1 Gratis Smartwares Rookmelder

€ 19.99€ 59.95
Meer van De Telegraaf Webshop