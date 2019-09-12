’We zijn onze vrijheden aan het verkwanselen’

epa07566399 A handout photo made available by the US Army showing US soldiers wading through surf and Nazi gunfire to secure a beachhead during the Allied Invasion, on the beaches of Normandy, 06 June 1944. On 06 June 1944, on the first day of Operation Overlord, around 4,300 Allied personnel lost their lives serving their country in what would be the largest amphibious invasion ever launched. World leaders are to attend memorial events in Normandy, France on 06 June 2019 to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. EPA/US ARMY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: US ARMY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

